Rep. Michael Guest, R-Brandon defeated Michael Cassidy, R-Lauderdale in the republican runoff for the 3rd Congressional District Tuesday.

Guest won with 67.2% of the vote statewide and 57% of the vote in Marion County.

Marion County was previously in the 4th Congressional District until redistricting occurred after the 2020 census.

Only 12% of the registered voters cast their ballots in Marion County during the runoff election, compared to close to 13% in the primary on June 7.

Cassidy won only one of the six counties in the district, and that was his home county of Lauderdale.

The third opponent in the primary, Thomas Griffin, endorsed Guest in the runoff.

Guest will face Democrat Shuwaski Young in the November 8 General Election.