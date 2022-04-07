State Rep. Ken Morgan, R-Morgantown met with the Marion County Board of Supervisors Monday and confirmed that House Bill 1343 was signed into law by Gov. Tate Reeves on April 14. Bill 1343 returned the remaining property of the former Columbia Training School, which is approximately 1,148.92 acres, to the Marion County Economic Development District. The return will become effective July 1.

"I can't compliment Sen. Angela Hill enough," Morgan said. "She was right there with us. This is real beneficial to the county, and I'm glad it worked out the way it did."

Morgan said the senate tried to add an amendment for the state to keep the timber rights, but with much diligence, that did not happen.

"The Marion County Economic Development District (MCEDD) is grateful to Representative Morgan and Senator Hill for their tireless work and tenacity to get the remaining property of the former Columbia Training School returned to local control," Lori Watts, President of Marion County Development Partnership and Executive Director of the Marion County Economic Development District, said. "They have worked for many years getting various portions returned to local entities. We have been fortunate to have them working with us toward the goal of bringing all that property back to the business community, which first presented it to the State in 1917.

"Now that the MCEDD Board has acquired this property, it is important for us to begin right away to prepare it for development. Just as the business community leaders in 1917 collaborated to prepare the land to give to the state for the training school project, we are dedicated to working with the city and county to prepare and market it for its next use to improve the economy of the community."

Morgan also spoke about HB 256, which states that certain notice will be required to the tax collector when a mobile or manufactured home is moved to a location outside of the county.

There has been an issue that residents would just move a mobile home and not tell the county until years later. The county still assumes the home is in the same location and continues to tax the owner.

A small penalty will be assessed for anyone who does not let the tax commission know they have moved the home out of the county.

Marion County has become a part of the third congressional district after the 2020 census showed a change in the population of the county. Marion County will now be represented by Michael Guest rather than Steven Palazzo. Angela Hill will no longer be the Mississippi Senator for Marion County. The Marion County Senate representative will now be Joey Fillingane.

"People need to understand the importance of the census," Morgan said. "We did not have the normal door to door count in 2020, and it showed a decrease in population, which is not the case."