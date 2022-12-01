The Columbia High School Cheerleaders placed first in the Universal Cheerleaders Association Magnolia Classic Regional Competition Saturday. They also received a bid to the High School UCA National Cheer Competition Jan. 13 through 15 in Orlando. Front row from left, are Mashanti McKenzie, Mary Michael Willis, Hallie Haddox, Audrey Turnage, Captain Mamie Herring, Co-Captain Lawren Phillips, Jordan Lott, Myers Foxworth and Hayly Adkins; back row, Raelyn McKenzie, Cooper Smith, Mia Miciello, Camryn Haddox, Kathlynn Davis, Olivia Johnson, Heaven Kelly, Cayla Daniel, Gabby Sims, Kaylee Ryals, Ollie Herring and Meliah McNease. Not pictured is cheer coach Makayla McNeese| Photo submitted