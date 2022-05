Technology Center recently held an original song competition among students enrolled in the program. Students used their skills and creativity to create original songs using Logic Pro X, a software they are trained on in class. During the judging process, the creator of each song was kept anonymous to ensure a fair competition.

Jose Martinez placed second in the song competition.

All winners received a certificate and “bragging rights.”

Hayden Penton placed third in the song competition.

The Digital Media instructor is Heather Smith.