Salaries and pay raises for government and public officials are always a touchy subject, and Marion County is no different when it comes the superintendents of the county and city schools.

At the Dec. 12 Marion County School Board meeting, the school board voted unanimously to give a $12,000 raise to Superintendent Michael Day. This raised questions for some members of the community, while others believe Day deserves an increase.

Pay raises for superintendents like Day and Columbia School District Superintendent Jason Harris are standard operating practice for school districts throughout the state and country.

The average salary for superintendents in the surrounding school districts for 2021-22 was $126, 257. Harris made more than $157,314, and the Walthall and Jefferson Davis counties superintendents made $110,000. The other districts with higher salaries were Poplarville, 125,603; Pearl River County, $138,243; Forrest County, $152,982; North Pike, $125,600; South Pike, $129,600; Simpson County, $130,000; and Smith County, $130,000.

Harris received a $15,640 raise for the 2019-20 school year, no raise in 2020-21 and a raise of $13,674 for the 2021-22 school year.

Several citizens raised questions as to why Day received a pay raise just as two new school board members are scheduled to start, including Joe Bracey, who will be joining the school board as the representative for District 1.

"To me it's just 'another slap in the face' to the taxpayers and others that have asked for fiscal responsibility from the Marion County School Board," Bracey said prior to joining the school board. "I am not aware if the superintendent has agreed to accept the raise or not because I am not a school board member yet. Regrettably, the current school board's legacy will be one of community division and fiscal irresponsibility."

Meanwhile, the school board issued a statement Dec. 28 stating that Day has performed exceptionally well and was overdue for a cost-of-living pay raise.

“As part of yearly evaluation and review of progress with our superintendent it is normal procedure to consider a potential pay increase reflective of performance of the superintendent, performance of the district as a whole, as well as cost of living adjustments (COLA). Our superintendent has worked to promote growth and positive development of district performance. Our district is performing better academically, and our new ARTS and Athletic programs are flourishing. We even received a substantial donation to support our students being able to attend PRCC at no cost.

“Our superintendent has also worked with financial consultants to overhaul our finances. Financially we are in the best shape we have been for many years. He has also worked to streamline a process by which we can improve the facilities across our campuses for our students.

“Under his leadership we are seeing more improvements on our campuses than in the past decade combined. … Our superintendent, in his first year of a four-year contract, did not take a pay raise last year. We also took into account comparative districts and the salaries of their superintendents in our yearly review and determined that when compared to other superintendents leading similar districts, and surrounding districts, we were paying our superintendent well below the average. … It is important to note that even with the new salary of $122,000, he still makes below the state average, and less than many of the surrounding superintendents. We as a Board believe that if our district is to continue moving towards that "A" district we must continue to show support and demonstrate that we value the progress our district is making under his leadership.”