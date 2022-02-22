OXFORD—Thirteen first-year students at Mississippi State are receiving the university’s seventh annual Provost Scholarships.

One of two preeminent awards offered by MSU’s Judy and Bobby Shackouls Honors College, Provost Scholarships enable student growth in a variety of areas, from academics to research. Opportunities for study abroad, creative discovery and conference travel also are part of the award.

This year’s group was selected from more than 700 qualified applicants, who were required to have a minimum 30 ACT and 3.75 high school GPA (based on a 4.0 scale).

Anastasia D. Elder, program mentor and the honors college’s associate dean, said Provost Scholars are part of a community in which they share their intellectual interests, are mutually supportive of each other and receive encouragement for their engagement in research endeavors.

“Provost Scholars are distinguished by their curiosity and passion for understanding,” said Elder, a professor in the College of Education’s Department of Counseling, Educational Psychology and Foundations. “Of course, Provost Scholars excel academically, but they are also students who become our future research leaders. They mentor fellow scholars and inspire in others their same drive for exploring the world around them.”

The 2021-22 Provost Scholars class includes former Columbia High School student Jade E. Thompson, a software engineering major. Thompson was her class’s salutatorian and STAR Student.