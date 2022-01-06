What do you want to accomplish in 2022?

Ellis Johnson: “Go into the military because it’s going to be my career.” Sylvester Sims: “Improve myself as a person and go D-1.” Iyanna Rawls: “To figure out what career I want.” Car'Miyah Bullock: “Have an awesome season in softball.” Gracie Sanders: “Improve my ACT score so I can go to college for free.”