Karter Martin was recognized at the Marion County School Board meeting on May 9 for having the highest growth on the West Marion Kindergarten Readiness Assessment. His scale score was 714, which is an increase of 261 points. Martin is pictured with his teacher, Karen Kemp. East Marion Elementary School's K-5 program honored their top-5 MKAS students. From left are Avah Coleman, Daniel McClendon, Aubrey McCullum, Ja'Kyra Sims and Bryce Brady. Harper Magee was recognized at the Marion County School Board meeting on May 9 for having the highest growth on the East Marion Kindergarten Readiness Assessment. Her scale score was 729, which is an increase of 300 points. Magee is pictured with her teacher, Jolie Mullins.