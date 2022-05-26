Monticello, Miss. – Ethan Myers, a recent graduate of Columbia High School in Columbia, Miss., has been selected as a recipient of a Georgia-Pacific Foundation Employees’ Children Scholarship. He is the son of Kevin and Lori Myers.

Kevin is an employee at Georgia-Pacific’s facility in Monticello. From a pool of nearly 200 applicants, the Georgia-Pacific Foundation awards up to 50 scholarships each year to children of Georgia-Pacific employees across the country. The scholarship award extends for up to four years of full-time college undergraduate study or until baccalaureate degree requirements are completed, whichever occurs first.

“Georgia-Pacific believes in making society better through mutual benefit and creating the best possible environment for people to develop their unique talents and abilities,” said Curley M. Dossman, Jr., president of the GeorgiaPacific Foundation. “Supporting these exceptional students as they move on to the next phase of their lives is an investment in their potential to make a positive impact on our society.”

Since the scholarship program began in 1988, Georgia-Pacific has awarded approximately 1,600 scholarships totaling over $13 million. The program is administered by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation and is open to children of all active, full-time, Georgia-Pacific employees based in the U.S. Education is key emphasis of Georgia-Pacific’s investment in communities where it operates.

Across the country, the company supports a wide array of public school and community based educational programs, including programs that boost literacy, promote STEM and STEAM interest, and train educators to take their skills to the next level of teaching and learning.