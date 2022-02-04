BROOKHAVEN — The Mississippi School of the Arts (MSA) Visual Arts students recently received awards in the prestigious Regional Scholastic Art Competition hosted by The Mississippi Museum of Art, including 35 Gold Keys, 32 Silver Keys and 30 Honorable Mentions.

Worth Novinski, a junior from Columbia, received two Gold Keys.

The work of the talented young artists receiving American Visions and Gold and Silver Keys will be on display at the Mississippi Museum of Art in Jackson from Feb. 10 until March 22 as part of the exhibition for the Scholastic Art Awards Competition.