Students holding some of the goodies for the teachers include, front row, Bailey Yancey. Back row, from left, Ashjaria Martin, Kylie Carter, Destani Conerly, Alexis Stogner.

Students honor CLCTC teachers

Teacher Academy students from the Marion County Carl Loftin Career & Technology Center recently recognized the hard work and dedication of the MCCLTC teachers by helping them celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week. The Teacher Academy students provided a daily snack and decorated the teacher break room with encouraging messages. Teacher Academy consists of students from Columbia Academy, Columbia High School, East Marion High School and West Marion High School. Teacher Academy is taught by Amy Baughman.

