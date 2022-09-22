Seventh Grade Maid: Miss Callason Elise Barnes

Callason is the daughter of Christopher and Rochelle Barnes. She is the granddaughter of Natalie and the late Robert Thompson and Geneva and the late Billy Barnes.

Callason resides in the Progress community and attends Lincoln Park Ministers where she is a part of the youth group.

Callason has been a student at West Marion since sixth grade. She is a member of the Junior High Trojans Cheer squad, basketball team and softball team.

Callason enjoys spending time with her family and friends. She enjoys playing basketball, trail riding on the side-by-side and playing recreational volleyball on the weekend.

Upon graduation, Callason plans to attend The University of Mississippi where she will major in Criminal justice.

Eighth Grade Maid: Miss Gracie Leigh Stringer

Gracie is the daughter of Elijah Stringer and Amanda Jones. She is the step-daughter of April Stringer and Bradferd Jones. She is the granddaughter of Darryl and Alicia Stringer, Mary Smith, Mike and Violet Jones, Randy and Wendy Hammonds and Vivian Smith.

Gracie resides in the New Hope community and attends West Columbia Church of God.

Gracie has been a student at West Marion since kindergarten. She is a cheerleader for the junior high Trojans cheer squad.

Gracie enjoys spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoys shopping and watching movies.

Upon graduation, Gracie plans to attend Pearl River Community College where she will major in cosmetology.

Freshman Maid: Miss Baylee Ann Parrett

Baylee is the daughter of Shanette and Brandon Parrett. She is the granddaughter of Joyce Nichols, Bobby Cromwell, Barbara Parrett and J.R. Parrett.

Baylee resides in the Kokomo community. She attends The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Lakeview, where she is an active member and enjoys serving the community with her youth group.

Baylee has attended West Marion since kindergarten. ­­­­She is a member of Beta Club, and a member of both the Lady Trojans softball and volleyball teams. Baylee enjoys spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoys playing wiffle ball, as well as other sports, painting and reading.

Upon graduation, Baylee plans to attend Pearl River Community College, where she will complete two years of prerequisites before attending the University of Mississippi to earn a Doctor of Medical Dentistry degree and specialize as an orthodontist.

Sophomore Maid: Lorel Abigail Bryant

­­Lorel is the daughter of Aaron and Jessica Bryant and is the granddaughter of Trenda Thompson and the late Tommy Thopmson and Barbra and George Wallace. She resides in the Darbun community.

Lorel has attended West Marion since kindergarten and is a member of the National Honor Society and the high school beta club. She has been on the Superintendent’s List her entire school career.

Lorel enjoys spending time with her family and best friend. She also enjoys cooking and baking, going to the creek,and working the concession stand during baseball games.

Upon graduation, Lorel plans to attend Pearl River Community College to complete two years of prerequisites and then transfer to the University of Southern Mississippi to pursue a career in criminal justice and forensics.

Junior Maid: Miss Khalice Jewell Brown

Khalice is the daughter of Erica and Ben Brown. She is the granddaughter of Carline Johnson and Roy Bullock and Deborah Brown and Hurtis Brown.

Khalice resides in the Sandy Hook community and attends New Hope Baptist Church in Hattiesburg.

Khalice has attended West Marion since kindergarten. She is a member of the student council and has been a member of West Marion’s Show Choir, New Era, for five years, and has been a member of the color guard for four years, where she currently serves as one of the captains. She is also a member of the Columbia Junior Auxiliary Crown Club.

Khalice enjoys spending her free time with her friend group (Party Of Five) and her niece Kamilla. She also enjoys playing Sims 4, listening to music, traveling and shopping.

Upon graduation, Khalice plans to attend Jones County Community College, where she will complete two years of criminal justice study before attending Mississippi State University or University of South Carolina for further education in criminology or criminal justice.

Senior Maid: A’kaizyah Sierra Magee

A’kaizyah is the daughter of Brittany Pigott and the late Artuiro Magee. She is the granddaughter of Jacqueline Pigott, Nelvis and Earnestine Green, Denise Magee and the late Joseph Hooks.

A’kaizyah is from the Sandy Hook community and attends First Mount Bethel Missionary Baptist Church where she sings in the youth choir and praise dance.

A’kaizyah has attended West Marion since kindergarten. She has been a part of the Lady Trojans volleyball team for two years and the West Marion High School cheer team for four years. A’kaizyah has also been a part of the West Marion High School Lady Trojans basketball team.

In her spare time, A’kaizyah loves to shop, travel, attend church and enjoy time with family and friends.

Upon graduation, A’kaizyah plans to go to college and pursue a degree to become a registered nurse, dental hygienist or an OB/GYN sonographer.

Football Maid: Miss Natalie LeAnn Holmes

Natalie is the daughter of Pamela and Master Sgt. Jamie Holmes. She is the granddaughter of Danny and Cathy Alexander, Burl Holmes and Vickie Smith.

Natalie resides in Kokomo in the Antioch Community. She is a member of Foxworth First Baptist Church.

Natalie has been a student at West Marion since kindergarten. She is a member of the National Honor Society, National Beta Club, Mu Alpha Theta and HOSA: Future Health Professionals.

Natalie has been a West Marion cheerleader for six years and currently serves as captain. She has been on the West Marion archery team for four years and part of the back-to-back state championship winners. Natalie also participates in co-ed stunting and tumbling.

Natalie has maintained academic honors throughout her entire school career. She has also received multiple awards including the Spanish 2 award, was named student of the month her 11th grade year and made UCA All American Cheer. She will participate in the UCA Varsity Spectacular in November at Walt Disney World.

Natalie is a member of the Columbia Junior Auxiliary Crown Club where she participates in various community service projects.

In her spare time, Natalie enjoys co-ed stunting, going on vacations with her family, going to the river, riding four-wheelers and spending time with her friends.

Upon graduation, Natalie plans to further her education and cheer career at Jones College.

Maid of Honor: Caitlyn Shayne Thornhill

Caitlyn is the daughter of Shane and Carla Thornhill. She is the granddaughter of Feldon and Phyllis Thornhill and Dianne and the late Jack Bracey.

Caitlyn resides in the Darbun community and attends Pine Grove United Pentecostal Church.

Caitlyn has been a student at West Marion since kindergarten. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Beta Club and Mu Alpha Theta. She served on the student council as her class representative for four years. Caitlyn has been a part of the Lady Trojans volleyball team for five years and played as a libero for two years. She is also a member of the National Barrel Horse Association and National Quarter Horse association.

Caitlyn enjoys spending time with her sisters and her dog, Jozie. She also enjoys barrel racing, going to the gym and online shopping.

Upon graduation, Caitlyn plans to attend Pearl River Community College, where she will complete her prerequisites before enrolling in the dental hygienist program. Later, Caitlyn would like to earn her bachelor's degree in business.

Homecoming Queen: Miss Paris Aaliyah Thomspon

Paris is the daughter of Corey and Janetta Thompson. She is the granddaughter of Thomas and Gloria Pough of Kokomo, and the late James David Taylor and Margie Taylor.

Paris grew up and resides in the Kokomo community.

Paris has been a student at West Marion since kindergarten. She is a member of HOSA-Future Health Professionals, where she held the office of vice president, the Beta Club and Mu Alpha Theta. She is also a member of West Marion’s varsity cheer squad, West Marion girls varsity basketball team, and varsity softball team. She is also a member of Fury Platinum National Groves 18U travel softball team.

Paris enjoys spending quality time with her family and close friends. When Paris wants to unwind, she enjoys vibing to music or watching a good Disney movie.

Upon graduation, Paris plans to attend college where she will major in pre-medicine and minor in biology.