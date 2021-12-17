Kindergarten Superintendent’s List (All As): Zion Micheal Albert, Charlie Kate Albritton, Cannon Ray Blocker, Jadaleigha Rhea Bullock, Keagan Faith Carter, Caden Cole Daniels, K’Dynn Jace Hall, Adrien Marquez Lewis, Lauren Skye Magee, Adalyn Reed Martin, Elijah Jeremiah Matthews, Charlie Katherine McCain, Harper Grace McKenzie, Joseph Cooper McNease, Dakota Marie Miller, Abraham Montufar, Natalie Rayne Oquinn, Logan Bugatti Pitre, Harper Claire Pittman, Liam Pittman, Brittyn Grace Pounds, Levi Regan, Jordyn Elizabeth Sauls, Bentlee Stevens, Brantley Lyle Stringer, Ezekiel Jose Terrell, Sophia Reign Terrell and Kinsleigh Reign Turnage.

Kindergarten Principal’s List (As & Bs): Harrison Myles Bedwell, Hadley Boatner, Brookelynn Marie Buchner, Allan Cole Cartier, Layten Ray Cochran, Easton Drake Crawford, Kinsley Dyess, Paisley Belle McKnight, Levi Christian Nellis, Jase Ryan Pittman, Estefany Sandoval, William Clyde Shepherd, Maria Adrianna Michelle Sims and Eden Riley Williams.

First Grade Superintendent’s List (All As): Za’laysia A’mariana Alford, Baylia Kyle Noell Arnold, Tatum Chase Barrett, Casey Heath Bedwell, Connor William Blocker, Santiago Alfredo Barralaga Castro, Jessa Chavis, Paxton Neal Foxworth, Carter Hayes Green, Jase Carter Holman, Grayson Kade Holmes, Chase Parker Howse, Chance Ra’Shawn Irvin, Callie Elizabeth Jerkins, Ryar Isaac Larson, Maliah Armoni Loftin, Izabella Acadance Lord, Kaiden Tevion Martin, Timothy Easton Martin, Malakai McNeese, Jalen LaShad Alexander Minor, Hannah Grace Morgan, Cavion Karon Otis, Johnathon Duane Patterson, Makihla Monae Porter, Claira Faith Rodgers, Addisyn Kate Slocum, Annslee Marie Speaker, Easton Robert Stringer, Kannon Chance Terrell, Emma Claire Thomas and Natalie Grace Zeigler.

First Grade Principal’s List (As & Bs): Erik Bryce Burge, Bretton McCoy Carroll, Emma Evans, Kainon Miliun Expose, Zadie Claire Forbes, Sims Harmon, Hunter Scott Hobgood, Hayden Lee Holmes, Landon Lewis Jones, Kamryn Mattilynn Lackey, Kayleigh Rayne Matthews, Auria Claire McClendon, Riley Gauge Miller, Daeton Brylee Morgan, Brody Jayce Newton, Izaiah Peters, Sadie Spiers, Anna Lynn Summers, Emma Jo Walters and Katherine Elizabeth Wood.

Second Grade Superintendent’s List (All As): Maci Elizabeth Brumfield, Landon Dereon Holloway, Jaxon Thomas Marlin, Kolton Blake McDaniel, David Heath Morgan, Brantley James Nolan, Jaiden Gerrod Payton, Millie Michelle Pounds, Lacyn Codie Regan, Cooper Dean Rogers, Collin Larue Sauls, Maddox Smith and Cambrie Jane Speaker.

Second Grade Principal’s List (As & Bs): Brooklyn Grace Baughman, Charles Cash Bedwell, Kinsleigh Haven Carter, Baylenn RiLee Case, Declan Archer Crozier, Kyler Jase Gay, Whitney Danielle Graham, Kaylin Mo’nae Magee, Amelia Martin, Sawyer Joe McNabb, Shelby Odette Payne, Camdyn Warren Pounds, Kaston Michael Robertson, Mariah Elizabeth-Kate Sims, Kayleigh Michelle Singley, Maely Joanne Smith, Joshua Tyler Stogner, Ashlynn Brooke Sumrall, Karima De’nae Varnado and Shawn Easton Williams.

Third Grade Superintendent’s List (All As): Bryson Wesley Baughman, Jase Clayton Chavis, Daisy Grace Crawford, Briley Jones, Mackayla Warren Jones, Gabriella Sunshine Lord, Addilyn RyAnn Ly, Kenedy Marie Morgan, Kassidy Lane Parker, Raelin Jordyn Speights and Sadie Claire Stringer.

Third Grade Principal’s List (As & Bs): Ella Grace Albritton, Hayward Karson Barrett, Tatem Wyatt Belk, Braylon Lee Brock, Phillip Brantley Cox, Emma Sue Elicker, Riley Marie Forbes, Lilliana Analie Trejo Gonzalez, Pruett James Hall, Austin Devon Manning, Aydden Lee Maxwell, Olivia Shaelyn Peak, Dezire Kassandra Pitre, Cami Lynn Pittman, Lan’niyah Nicole Pittman, Bella Raeanna Reid, Nevaeh Danielle Ritchie, Bambie Leigh Robertson, Dakenna Grace Rockco, Benjamin Morrell Smith, Kaedon Lane Sumrall and Byron Jase Ulmer. -