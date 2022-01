Woodlawn Prep Principal Darin Tubb crowns Bella Sinclair as the homecoming queen Friday. Homecoming Queen Bella Sinclair Escort Brock Reed and Sophomore Maid Jane Clair Carney Escort Braylin Reed and Freshman Maid Gracelyn Farmer Escort Wallace Farmer and Homecoming Queen Bella Sinclair Junior Maid Alonnah Patterson and Escort Drayson Patterson Escort Brett Dykes and Senior Maid Shana Davis

Did you enjoy this article?

Click here to view this author's last article or here to see all of their content.