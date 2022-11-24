Graduates from the county schools now have the ability to go to college for free thanks to a multi-million dollar donation.

The Marion County School District announced Friday that it received a no strings attached gift of $3.5 million for scholarships from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The district has partnered with the Pinebelt Foundation to form the Marion County School District Educational Fund, and scholarships funded from the grant will provide free tuition for many Marion County students to attend Pearl River Community College. The students will be able to pursue an academic pathway, career and vocational pathway or the health science and nursing pathway.

The Pinebelt Foundation will oversee the fiscal management of the fund and distribution of its assets. The Foundation Fund will award scholarships to students graduating from West Marion and East Marion high schools.

"With Mississippi being such a low income state, this gives so many people an opportunity to go to college who wouldn't be able to do so otherwise," West Marion sophomore Skyla Jones said.

Michael Dixon, the Executive Director of the Pinebelt Foundation, said he is proud to be a part of changing students' lives.

"We exist to connect charitable people to those who make a difference in our communities, and there is no better example than what has happened here," he said.

Marion County Superintendent Michael Day said that more than 50 students would be able to go to college at no cost, and that includes room and board, books and everything else required, along with people to help support the students in their transition to college life.

"When we work together, we can foster positive change that gives our children the tools to overcome the generational challenges that poverty brings. We give credit to God for blessing our children and community," Day said. "The choices that led us to this moment are all about our children. When we empower children today, we create a better tomorrow."

"I feel great about today," West Marion junior Jacob Buffalo said. "This is a huge opportunity for students to go to college and join the workforce. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity. You don't see this happen every day."

In this most recent donation, Scott, who is the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is giving away $1.9 billion to 343 organizations across the country through her Lost Horse Foundation.

Students from both county schools overwhelmingly agreed that this is a great opportunity.

"It will benefit lots of students especially, those who couldn't have gone to college otherwise," junior West Marion cheerleader Daleigh Crozier said.

The scholarships will help students be able to attend PRCC programs without having to go into debt for student loans.

"I think it's a great thing," East Marion freshman cheerleader Kamryn Graves said. "I know so many people who are struggling to pay back student loans. I am speechless. I wasn't expecting this at all."

Many people, including students at both schools, thought the big announcement was about school consolidation. The students were heard talking amongst themselves about this and were overwhelmingly excited about that prospect no matter which side of the river they were from.

"As a student, it is a great opportunity for me and the ones coming up," West Marion junior cheerleader DeAndres Dexter said. "It is a great benefit for schools. Not everyone can pay for school. Now, they won't have to worry about repaying loans. Most of all, I want to thank MacKenzie Scott and PRCC."

Some of the students at the press conference said the gift from Scott would benefit them directly.

"I'm feeling really grateful for this wonderful opportunity," East Marion senior Jaycee Ryals said. "I feel this will help a lot of people now and into the future. I plan on going to PRCC, so this would 100% help me."

Iyanna Rawls, a senior at East Marion, agreed with Ryals.

"I feel as though this could be beneficial to me and to every student in Marion County in the future. It shows how Marion County actually cares for its students. It shows they believe you can make a future," she said.

Many students in attendance already have college taken care of with academic scholarships, but they are happy for their classmates.

"I'm really happy for my friends and my peers as this gives them an opportunity to do whatever they want in life," East Marion senior Kristian Day said.

Marion County Development Partnership President Lori Watts spoke of the community impact this gift will have on Marion County. She said it would impact not only individual students but will also affect the competitiveness of the county. Watts listed several benefits, such as removal of financial hurdles, breaking the hold of poverty, increasing productivity, attracting businesses, raising civic involvement and increasing tax revenue.

Applications for the scholarships will be available at the end of November. Details can be found at www.marionk12.org/MCSDEducationalFoundationScholarship.