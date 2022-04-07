It’s do-or-die time for Columbia Academy baseball, and with the way the Cougars have been playing and how the Class 5A bracket lines up, they have as good of a chance as any team to be crowned the South State champion.

But first, Columbia Academy (15-9) has to get through Central Hinds Academy in the first round. Central Hinds is listed as 8-15 on MaxPreps, but there are scores missing for five games. It also only has stats available for nine of its games, and in those games it has a collective .227 average and a 6.39 ERA.

CA head coach Keith Stanley said nothing really stands out about Central Hinds when you look at its stats and that it doesn’t have a signature win despite playing a difficult non-district schedule, losing to Jackson Academy, Jackson Prep, Hartfield Academy and several others known for excelling on the diamond.

“They don’t have a notable win. If you look at our schedule, we have a couple notable wins,” he said. “It’s kind of weary. You don’t really know what to expect because everyone in their district is telling me they can hit it and they’re one of the best swinging teams in the district. But when you do a little digging and look at stats and some of the stuff from the season, nothing really jumps off at you.”

It’s usually “coach speak” when just about every coach says their opponent is going to be well coached, but Central Hinds is led by a former big leaguer who has quite the folk hero following. Central Hinds head coach Chad Bradford was a big-league reliever for the Chicago White Sox, Oakland Athletics, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays. In the hit movie “Moneyball” starring Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill, Bradford was a central focus as one of “misfit toys” A’s General Manager Billy Beane collected. In the movie, Bradford was considered to be a pitcher no team wanted because he “threw funny.” He was a submarine pitcher who released his pitches just a few inches from the ground and excelled at getting right-handed batters out.

“He’s a big-time baseball guy. They’re going to be well coached,” Stanley said.

Central Hinds actually has a pitcher following in Bradford’s footsteps as a submarine pitcher, and Stanley said CA hasn’t seen a guy like him this year.

From his conversations with fellow coaches, Stanley said Central Hinds is believed to be one of the better hitting teams in the South.

“I think they’re going to be comparable to Brookhaven (Academy). I think the 3-seed they got is not showing how good they are. Usually when you come in as a 3 or a 4-seed, you’re not going to be a very good club, but I think that’s the opposite with them,” he said Monday. “The word is they can hit it but just can’t pitch it that well. That’s to be determined.”

The Cougars played at Central Hinds Tuesday with Logan Buckley on the mound, but results were unavailable at press time. They will be at home Friday for Games 2 and 3, if necessary, beginning at 5 p.m. Holton Hartzog is projected to get the ball in Game 2, and either Owen Simmons or Roman Lawrence would start Game 3.

Throughout the district portion of the schedule, the Cougars usually threw Hartzog in Game 1 and Buckley in Game 2. The first game in a playoff series matters a whole lot more, though, so Stanley and pitching coach Larry Knight decided to switch things up and go with their ace (Buckley) to start the series off.

“If you don’t win Game 1, you’re kind of in a bind,” Stanley said. “We both agreed on Game 1 is the most important one because it’s the next one, so we’re going to throw our best at them. … They’re averaging about seven or eight runs per game, and if they can score eight runs off Logan, then I’ll tip my hat to them.”

Offensively, Stanley said he feels really good about the Cougars being able to hit with anyone and score enough runs to win high-scoring games. He added he could see his squad get tested a bit in Round 1 but end up having an easier time in Round 2 if CA advances.

With a series win over Central Hinds, the Cougars would face either Copiah Academy (District 3 No. 1) or Silliman Institute (District 4 No. 4), who CA beat twice this season. While CA didn’t play Copiah during the regular season, they do have a telling common opponent in Brookhaven Academy. CA lost two of three to Brookhaven and was outscored 27-14 in the series, while Copiah was blown out twice by Brookhaven by a combined score of 20-1.

“Hardly anyone was expecting us to make a run this year after a six-win season last year, but looking at the bracket and who we got in our clubhouse, I’m pretty confident and I’m not typically a confident guy,” Stanley said. “I feel good about my bunch going into it.”