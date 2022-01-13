The Columbian-Progress welcomed Joshua Campbell Monday as its new editor and publisher.

The 28-year-old joined the C-P in 2016 and served the Marion County community previously as sports editor and managing editor.

“I am beyond excited for this opportunity to lead the C-P as we strive to provide the community with the best possible news, community and sports coverage,” Campbell said. “Over the past five-plus years, I have worked hard to gain the trust of Columbia and Marion County’s great residents, and I am dedicated to establishing this newspaper as a true community-led news source, which is what Marion County deserves.”

Office Manager Bonnie Hudson said Campbell has put in the hard work to learn every aspect of the business and has developed into a leader.

“It has been great watching Joshua grow over the years, and he works extremely hard to put out the best product in our newspaper and on our website,” she said.

Campbell is a Pennsylvania native who graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi in 2015. He began his journalism career at USM’s student-run newspaper, The Student Printz, where he served as sports editor for three years before joining the C-P. While he was born in Pennsylvania, he primarily grew up in Louisiana and has lived in Mississippi for the past 10 years.

The Columbian-Progress has a long history of talented and respected publishers who have established the newspaper as one of the top community papers in the state, including Danny O’Fallon, Charlie Smith, Adam Prestridge, Julie Johnson, Jeff Peyton, Ken Prillhart and Owen Lusk. Because of their leadership, the C-P has won General Excellence in the Mississippi Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest three times in the past six years.

“There have been some great publishers who have come before me, and I aim to honor their legacies by keeping the high journalistic standards they established and continuing The Columbian-Progress’ award-winning ways,” Campbell said.