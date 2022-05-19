A celebration of life will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at Morgantown Church of God for Sherralann Longmire, who was the wife of Danny Longmire, the mother of April Longmire Loftin, mother-in-law of Jasper Loftin and the grandmother of Jalen, Jasmine and Jaxson.

Longmire began working as a respiratory therapist in 1980 and graduated with a nursing degree from Southern Miss in 1998. She worked as a nurse for nearly 25 years and spent 21 of those years working in hospice care.

“She loved and touched lives of thousands of people in Marion County and the areas around as a nurse,” April Longmire Loftin said.

She was born in Patuxent River, Maryland and was raised all over the world in Philadelphia, the Philippines and Japan in a military family before settling back down in the states. She met her husband in Natchez.

Longmire will be cremated and will spend the rest of her days on the family farm in Wilkinson County.

“Mom was a hero in every sense of the word,” April Longmire Loftin said. “She embodied and absolutely envisioned care and compassion and love of anyone and everyone that she encountered. She held thousands and thousands of hands at their death or their family’s death, including the loss of children. She was a pediatric nurse as well. She absolutely embodied a true hero, and that is how she died. She died because she was doing everything she could to save my uncle from his mental illness.”

April Longmire Loftin added that her husband, Jasper, and their children were Longmire’s prized possessions.

April Longmire Loftin said the celebration of life Saturday is for whoever would like to attend. A visitation will be held at 1 p.m. prior to the celebration of life. There will also be a balloon release and memorial for Longmire at 3 p.m. Thursday at The Myrtles.

There has been an outpouring of love and support for Longmire on Facebook in recent days. Below is a compilation of posts and comments.

“She was one of the dearest, sweetest people I have ever met,” Amanda Prine Skidmore posted. “She loved everyone. She was one of the best nurses and taught me a lot. She had a heart the size of this world. She will be greatly missed.”

“We were all touched by your golden heart,” Lilibeth Jimenez-Focht said. “I will always cherish you in my heart forever.”

“You were a great respiratory therapist and even greater nurse!” Robin McKenzie shared. “Your kindness to me and my family will never be forgotten!”

“I don’t know if I ever told you but you helped me so much in high school and accepting me,” Jess Forbes posted. “You acted like a mom to me and I’ve never forgotten that. You are truly an angel.”

“Not too long ago Sherralann held me in her arms and assured me everything would work out like it should,” Melanie Heurtin said. “She kept an eye on my Mom and gave me strength and comfort when I needed it. She is a wonderful sweet lady and the world has lost a sweet Angel.”

“I had the privilege of meeting Sherralann while her husband worked at T.K. Stanley,” Violet S. Jones shared. “She was the kindest, sweetest person, always had a smile on her face and a positive comment.”

“Sherralann, you were so funny and caring,” Stacey Buras Culotta said. “I am blessed to have had the honor of working with you and getting to enjoy some fun times.”

“You (were) one of the sweetest souls I met,” Sarah Nicole Kelly posted. “You loved me as your own, the best work mom we could ask for. The caring, sweetest to all of our residents. You will be missed tremendously.”

“My Sweet, Sweet Work Mom, thank you for loving me as your own, teaching me and being my listening ear,” Alyssa Marie Kelly said. “Pleasure working with you. One of the best to EVER do it, you will be missed. Love you.”