The annual Junior Auxiliary Charity Ball was a rousing success Saturday, raising funds and awarding the Citizen of the Year during a night to remember at the National Guard Armory.

St. James Lighting owner Jim Ragan was named the Citizen of the Year for all he has done throughout Columbia and Marion County, including operating a thriving business, giving back and assisting in the downtown festivities.

“We honor one member in our community (each year) who selflessly serves, expecting nothing in return, and this citizen certainly meets that criteria,” Junior Auxiliary’s Kelli McMichael said before naming Ragan. “This person is known for always serving small businesses, both personally and professionally. They contributed in many ways to the attractions downtown and made improvements to a local school by donating signs and items to a local garden for children to enjoy.”

St. James Lighting won Business of the Year in 2021 and has appeared in two episodes of HGTV’s “Hometown,” according to McMichael.

“I’m shocked,” Ragan said moments after receiving the JA Citizen of the Year flag. “I had no idea this was going to happen. It’s great. It’s good for employees. It caught me off guard honestly.”

Ragan, who joked that his high school is probably bigger than Columbia, said that while he wasn’t born and raised in the City of Charm like many of its residents, he absolutely loves this small town.

“I’m just thrilled to be here,” he said. “My wife is from here, and her family has been here for (multiple) generations. It’s great. I love Columbia, and whatever I can do to help Columbia is what I try to do. I didn’t start my business here to do anything other than make a living, but the benefit is that I have 60 employees now and I see what it does for them and their lives. It’s just great.” -