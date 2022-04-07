Mr. and Mrs. George Mark Henry, Sr., of Madison, announce the marriage of their daughter, Elizabeth Gray Henry, to Taylor Joseph Denchfield, son of Mr. and Mrs. Kurt Alan Denchfield, of Bethesda, Md.

The bride is the granddaughter of the late Dr. and Mrs. John Henry of Louisville and the late Mrs. Nelda Carpenter Gray and the late William Gideon Gray, Jr., of Columbia.

The bridegroom is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Frederick Joseph Weir, Jr., of Kensington, Md.

Henry was valedictorian at Northwest Rankin High School in 2010. She then graduated with honors from Yale University, where she studied ethics, politics and economics, and she will receive her Juris Doctor from Georgetown Law School in May. Henry was presented by the Debutante Club of Mississippi in 2011. She currently serves as Deputy Chief of Staff to Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith in Washington, D.C.

Denchfield graduated from Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda, Md. He then completed his studies in business at Marymount University in Arlington, Va. Having started his own business at age 17, Denchfield serves as president and ceo of Denchfield Capital, a private real estate investment firm specializing in multi-family housing investments.

The wedding will be held at 4:30 p.m. on May 28 at First Baptist Church in Jackson, with a reception to follow at the Country Club of Jackson.

The couple will make their home in Madison in Reunion.