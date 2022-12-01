Carlos and Asencion Giron of Macuelizo, Intibuca, Honduras, announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter, Oneyday Giron of Macuelizo, to Abram Paul Strite of Foxworth, son of Paul and Martha Strite of Foxworth.

The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Cleto and Alejandrina of Macuelizo and Tomasa of Macuelizo. She is a member of Macuelizo Mennonite Church and is employed with Macuelizo Mennonite School.

The future groom is the grandson of the late Lawrence and the late Ida Mae Strite of Tylertown and Roman and the late Barbara Miller of Foxworth. He received his GED. He is a member of Darbun Mennonite Church and Foxworth Volunteer Fire Department. He is employed with Silver Creek Dairy in Foxworth.

The couple will exchange wedding vows at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at the Multipurpose Center in the village of Pueblo Viejo, Intibuca, Honduras, Central America. A reception will follow.

Friends and family are invited to attend.