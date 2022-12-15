The Pine Needle Garden Club's Beautification Commission Meeting was held Monday at the home of Paul and Brenda Pounds to discuss the 2023 rotation of members for the Yard of the Month Committee. Members who served in 2022 and will be leaving are Rosalind Mikell, Sandy Fortenberry and Barbara Prisk Parker. New committee members for 2023 are Doris Jordan, Marie Haney and Paris Schepemaker. Brenda Pounds continues to serve on the committee.