A Foxworth home burned to ashes Friday and is a total loss following one of the worst fires in recent years in Marion County.

The house was still in the process of being built and was very close to completion when the blaze began Friday afternoon. Prior to the structure crumbling, it appeared only the front door needed to be installed for the outside of the home to be finished.

The owner, who requested their name and address not be shared, said it feels like a nightmare to lose their dream home before even moving in.

“It’s like a dream, like this cannot be real. Oh my goodness, it’s devastating because I’ve been waiting,” they said. “I purchased the land two years ago. It was originally three to six months, then it was supposed to have been done in May. Then I get the call from the neighbor to say it’s on fire. It has not been good.”

They added they don’t want to question God because they’re sure He has greater things in store for them in the future, but it’s hard to see what that plan is right now. They are thankful, though, that it happened prior to moving in because their children’s rooms were going to be on the second floor, where the fire is presumed to have started.

“It’s devastating, but thank God my kids and I have a place to live because we hadn’t moved in,” they said.

The cause of the fire remains unclear and is under investigation, according to Marion County Emergency Management Director Aaron Greer. A neighbor told the owner that they heard someone hammering earlier in the day, but as of Monday evening, the owner had not been able to get in touch with the builders.