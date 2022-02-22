A new event is coming to Marion County to showcase all Marion County has to offer.

The Marion County Bridal Expo is set for March 19 at the Barn at Hidden Oaks located on Watts-Dunaway Road in Darbun. The owner of the Barn at Hidden Oaks, Jill Spizale, said it is really important for people to see what all is there in Marion County.

"Young people do not realize what all there is in Marion County. They think when they are starting out, they need to move elsewhere, but everything they need to have a great life is right here," she said.

While it is being labeled as a Bridal Expo and will feature vendors from different businesses normally associated with weddings, other vendors will be there as well.

"There's more to married life than just a wedding, a dress and reception. There are bank accounts, insurance and maybe even real estate needs that need to be considered. We are hoping to have representatives from all these industries," Spizale said.

Included in the expo will be a fashion show. Spizale's husband, Jimmy, has been constructing a deck on their pole barn to showcase the fashion show.

The Barn at Hidden Oaks also features Straight Arabians Horses. For years the Spizales lived and worked in Egypt, and during their time there, they fell in love with the smaller version of the Arabians Horses. Once they moved back to the U.S., they brought some horses with them.

The expo is also sponsored by the Marion County Development Partnership.

The cost to attend the show is $10. Vendors can still register for the event by visiting the website www.thebarnathiddenoaks.com/bridal-expo.