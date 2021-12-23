The Columbian-Progress will begin publishing once a week beginning with your next edition. The C-P will continue to be published on Thursdays weekly, while the Saturday edition will be eliminated.

The C-P will honor all existing subscriptions, which will effectively be doubled in length. For example, if you have two months remaining on your subscription, which is the equivalent to nine weeks or 18 issues, you will still receive those 18 issues and that will now occur over the span of 18 weeks.

C-P Managing Editor Joshua Campbell said the change is needed for The Columbian-Progress to remain Marion County’s primary source for news amid a changing internet and business environment over the last several years.

“This change is going to allow us to better adapt to today’s climate and provide Marion County with the coverage it deserves. We are going to be able to direct more of our time and resources to delivering news in a quicker manner to our readers through our digital platforms, primarily our website,” Campbell said. “This is a decision several years in the making that was accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic, and the time is now for us to move forward.”

Newspapers, magazines and media companies have been reducing frequency over the past few years to agree with people’s habits in our changing world and cell phone usage and habits.

Despite the 139-year-old newspaper reducing frequency, there will be no reduction of local news coverage. The majority of the features that have primarily run in the Saturday edition, such as our Professional Profile feature, business feature, church page and kids page, will be moved into the weekly Thursday edition.

While there is already local content posted daily on the C-P’s website, columbianprogress.com, Campbell said there is a lot more the C-P will be now allowed to do to continue increasing the website content.

“The man hours that go into producing each paper is significant. By making this necessary change, we will have the ability to continue the website’s content, and making your local go-to site the state-of-the-art news source we have been developing for the last 18 months,” he said. “We will be adding much more multimedia to the site, such as photo galleries and videos, as well as engage more with our readers via social media.”

The added emphasis on our digital presence will not deter from our printed product in any way. In fact, the staff will also have more opportunities to pursue more features, in-depth reporting, article series and more that Marion County and Columbia readers love and enjoy.

“We’re still going to aggressively cover city and county government, school news, sports and everything that Marion readers count on the newspaper staff to keep our community informed about, and our valued readers will remain at the forefront of everything we do at the C-P,” Campbell said. “Now, we are going to give them a better newspaper as we make these changes to ensure the long-term vibrancy of The Columbian-Progress. This is a decision that was not reached lightly, and it is truly what is best for the best products to be produced for the citizens of Marion County each and every day.”