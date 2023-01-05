Two separate motor vehicle accidents resulted in fatalities last week in Marion County.

On Dec. 26 at 3:15 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Mississippi 586. A 2019 Chevrolet Colorado, driven by Charles Bass, 63, of Columbia, was traveling west on Mississippi 586 when the vehicle left the roadway, struck a light pole and overturned. Bass received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

On Dec. 28 at 1 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on U.S. 98. A 2013 Dodge Ram, driven by Jose Torres-Juarez, 46, of Tylertown, traveled west on U.S. 98 when it collided with a 2013 Toyota Corolla, driven by Velma J. Rollins, 84, of Kokomo, traveling south on Old Highway 24 crossing over U.S. 98. Rollins received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.