With the assistance of family and friends, 19 of the living 33 graduates of Columbia High School’s Class of 1952 returned for their 70th reunion during homecoming week.

Arriving on Thursday afternoon, they gathered at the Marion County Historical Society Museum to share memories over the B.B. Bradley photo exhibit. Curator Carol Durham gave an overview with videos, including one of classmate, Sarah Oglesbee Dypsky, that was filmed during the railroad exhibit.

Following the museum visit, Dypsky hosted a Pearl River Plaza box supper from Uptown, asking that donations be made to the museum in lieu of the meal cost.

Thanks to Maria Temples and City Hall employees, additional picnic tables were added to the space and then enhanced with fall decorations.

At noon on Friday, more classmates arrived at Magnolia Grille for a private buffet luncheon hosted by Bobbie Duff and family. The staff outdid themselves with blue and gold decorations, tablecloths, potted mums, balloons and a large wall hanging replica of CHS.

As each member arrived, they were presented a gift bag by the daughters of Thomas Fortenberry, class president. Inside was a copy of the 1952 graduation program and two glass tumblers etched with the school building and "Class of 1952."

Fortenberry presided over the program, including the Pledge of Allegiance led by Bob Dunaway and a prayer of thanksgiving by John David Broome. Later, there was a surprise visit by the CHS mascot and cheerleaders that resulted in 1952 cheerleaders, Joy Wesley Brooks and Charlotte Daniels Dale, leading the group in the "Wildcat Fight Song."

As the afternoon progressed, attention was drawn to outstanding classmates commemorated in concrete manners. They are:

l Eagle Day Avenue

l Bob Dunaway Gallery, Art Building, Mississippi College

l Ronnie and Lucinda Herrington Fine Arts Building, Columbia High School

l Purity Beard Matise wildcat sculpture, Columbia High School

l Bobbie Duff's sons, Thomas and Jim Duff Athletic Building, University of Southern Mississippi

To conclude the scheduled events, Theresa Terry Conerly led the memorial remembrance for classmates, Robert and Patsy Waldrop Arnold, and for spouses, Muriel (Emmitt) Foxworth, Patty Portero (Joe) Morris and Bobby (Faye) Nolen.

While most returned to their homes, smaller groups visited the wildcat sculpture, the Veterans' Memorial and were introduced at the football game in the evening.

Already plans are being formulated for the annual April Fool's Day to resume "for as long as two of us are still alive." -