The Columbia Animal Shelter reopened Tuesday after being closed since Sept. 1, when shelter staff observed a 10-month-old dog behaving in an unusual manner indicating the dog could be infected with a potentially dangerous and contagious illness that could put the rest of the animals in harm's way. Thankfully, that was not the case, allowing for the shelter to reopen.

The dog, who had come in the previous week with its sibling and had been behaving normally, suddenly started circling to the left, shaking and foaming at the mouth. The staff contacted a local vet and had the dog checked out.

The vet found that the dog could not see, hear or swallow. All of these issues came on suddenly, and the cause could not be determined. The vet and staff feared it could be rabies or distemper, which would be detrimental to all of the animals at the shelter.

In order to test for rabies, the dog had to be euthanized and the head had to be sent in for testing. The dog had severe neurological damage and was humanely euthanized.

The test results showed the dog had neither distemper or rabies, and it is unknown exactly what happened to suddenly cause the symptoms presented. The dog's sibling is still in quarantine as a safety precaution but appears to have no issues.

Any mammal can be infected with rabies, but land animal rabies is rare in Mississippi with only one case since 1961. In 2015, a feral cat with rabies was found in the state.

Distemper is more prominent here and can be prevented, like rabies, by vaccination. Distemper is carried through secretions and usually is spread by wildlife such as raccoons.

"Vaccinations for both rabies and distemper are extremely important and could be life saving for pets and prevent possible outbreaks in the future that could spread to wildlife and livestock," Director of Hopeful Hearts Animal Rescue (HHAR) Amanda Lambert said. "The post rabies vaccinations for humans are $10,000 per shot with multiple injections if you have been bitten by an animal suspected of rabies, and they are painful. Anyone working with animals, especially wildlife, should get the vaccination before being bitten because it is only $300 per shot and not painful."

The Columbia Animal Shelter currently has 16 adult dogs, 27 puppies, 13 kittens and one adult cat. They have 30 kennels, but only 27 of those are usable. Two are for patrols to drop off animals and one is in need of repair and unusable.

"It isn't fair when you can't take care of an animal the way you should. All day every day, they are in concrete kennels. It is not how they should have to live. We do a lot with what we have. We just don't have enough," Shelter worker Mary Smith-Richards said.

The shelter had 80 animals at one time and was planning on euthanizing some because they had no other choice. The community rallied to save the animals by adopting, but now they are starting to bring the animals back for various reasons.

The shelter and HHAR get calls all day and night from people wanting to surrender animals or who have had animals dumped. There is only so much room.

About three months ago, a female pit bull was brought in after her owner was pulled over and ran from officers, leaving the dog in the car. It was unknown at the time, but she was very pregnant and has since had 10 puppies. Shelter staff said she is a good mother, but if she were spayed, she would not have to be a mother. There also would not be 10 puppies with no homes.

"The overpopulation of animals is extreme," Smith-Richard said. "We have to push for spay and neuter as well as vaccinations."

People can help by donating items to the Columbia Animal Shelter or donating money for care to the shelter or to HHAR. The shelter needs volunteers to work with the dogs, and HHAR needs fosters.