A two-vehicle wreck Mississippi 13 North in front of Dollar General Friday resulted in one man being airlifted for serious injuries and three others seeking treatment with AAA Ambulance on scene.

The accident happened just before noon when two females and a minor child were traveling north on Mississippi 13 North in a red Ford pickup truck when it attempted to make a left turn into the Dollar General and collided with a gold Buick, driven by a male, traveling south.

Rescue 7 landed in the middle of Mississippi 13 by Goss-Bunker Hill Road. Traffic was stopped while the male patient was transported first by ambulance to the helicopter and then loaded on Rescue 7 and airlifted.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol, Marion County Sheriff's Office, Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department and AAA Ambulance all responded.

The names of those involved have not been released.

The accident remains under investigation.