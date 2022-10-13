Trace McNeese, Jada Burton, Chyna Wells, Amariah Holloway, and Rhyian Blankinship, 10th graders at East Marion High School, enjoy time out of classes at the school's celebratory fun day Sept. 29. "It's a great day to be an Eagle!" Wells said. Ashton Mclendon, a seventh grader, has a grand time at East Marion High School's celebration day on Sept. 29. Photos by Beth Riles Ninth-graders Janyja Toney, Kylie Watts and Tijuana Allen show their excitement about East Marion having the highest test scores in the district for the first time. Previous Next

East Marion High School celebrates school’s top rating

