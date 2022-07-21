Load articles
Fire Report: July 21, 2022
Monday, July 11
- Medical, 1310 Gill St., 12:47 a.m., Columbia responded.
- Medical, 30 Harmon Ford Ln., 11:54 a.m., South Marion responded.
- Vehicle accident w/injuries, 2:53 p.m., Columbia responded.
- Medical, 1501 Hendricks St., 4:10 p.m., Columbia responded.
Tuesday, July 12
- Medical, 200 Second St., 7:55 a.m., Columbia responded.
- Medical, 311 Hawkins Ave., 8:01 a.m., Columbia responded.
- Medical, 26 E Division St., 9:04 a.m., Foxworth responded.
Wednesday, July 13
- Fire, 727 D St., 12:58 p.m., Columbia responded.
- Medical, 1564 Lyncrest Ave., 1:43 p.m., Columbia responded.
- Medical, 576 Old Mississippi 24, 2:07 p.m., Southwest Marion responded.
- Medical, 307 Short Cola St., 2:37 p.m., Columbia responded.
- Fire, 3007 Mississippi 13 N, 7:58 p.m., Tri-Commnity responded.
- Fire, 23 Andrews Lane, 8:20 p.m., Columbia, Foxworth, Southwest Marion and Tri-Community responded.
- Fire, 164 Columbia Purvis Rd., 8:41 p.m., Tri-Community responded.
- Fire, 317 Fleet Holmes Rd., 9:45 p.m., Foxworth, South Marion, Southwest Marion and Tri-Community responded.
- Fire, 220 Stovall Rd., 10:07 p.m., Foxworth and Southwest Marion responded.
Thursday, July 14
- Fire, 317 Fleet Holmes Rd., 7:02 a.m., Foxworth responded.
- Medical, 1209 Choctaw Trail, 8:01 a.m., Columbia responded.
- Fire, 23 Andrews Lane, 8:14 a.m., Foxworth responded.
- Fire, 23 Andrews Lane, 7:27 p.m., Foxworth responded.
Friday, July 15
- Medical, 946 Williamsburg Rd., 8:58 a.m., Tri-Community responded.
- Medical, 1626 Sumrall Rd., 9 a.m., Columbia responded.
- Fire, Mississippi 35 N, 11:34 a.m., Tri-Community responded.
- Vehicle accident, 6:33 p.m., Southwest Marion responded.
Saturday, July 16
- Medical, 3389 Mississippi 44, 1:20 a.m., Tri-Community responded.
- Medical, Mississippi 35 N/Old K Y Rd., 11:07 a.m., Foxworth responded.
- Medical, 806 Central Ave., 6:55 p.m., Columbia responded.
Sunday, July 17
- Medical, 426 Church St., 3:33 p.m., Columbia responded.
- Medical, 363 Lowery Loop, 7:19 p.m., Southwest Marion responded.
- Medical, 93 Baughman Lane, 11:23 p.m., Tri-Community responded.
Copyright 2022 Emmerich Newspapers, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Did you enjoy this article?
Click
here
to view this author's last article or
here
to see all of their content.
loading
Swipe right to left for next article. Swipe left to right for previous article.