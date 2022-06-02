Fire Report: June 2, 2022

Monday, May 23 Medical, 303 E Rankin Street, 11:33 a.m., Columbia responded.

Medical alarm, 536 D Street, 12:54 p.m., Columbia responded.

Grass/woods fire, Mississippi 13 N./Evergreen Street, 4:02 p.m., Columbia responded. Tuesday, May 24 Medical, 1522 Barnes Street, 3:55 a.m., Columbia responded.

Vehicle accident-unknown injuries, Rocky Branch Road, Christian Union Road, 11:47 a.m., Tri-Community responded.

Medical alarm, 510 Bullis Street, 7:03 p.m., Columbia responded.

Medical, 98 Old U.S. 98 E., 8:20 p.m., Columbia responded.

Medical, 1626 Sumrall Road, 9:28 p.m., Columbia responded. Wednesday, May 25 Fire alarm, 85 W. Baylis Chapel Road, 12:23 a.m., Tri-Community responded.

Medical, 10 Duff Street, 11:03 a.m., Columbia responded.

Medical, 56 Wagley Road, 5:04 p.m., Tri-Community responded.

Vehicle accident w/injuries, Mississippi 43/Old River Road S., 5:43 p.m., Pine Burr and South Marion responded. Thursday, May 26 Medical, 1224 Meadowood Road, 6:05 a.m., Columbia responded.

Medical alarm, 152 Loop Road, 1:30 p.m., Tri-Community responded.

Medical, Cola Street, 2:41 p.m., Columbia responded.

Vehicle accident w/injuries, Turnage Chapel Road/Shiloh Firetower Road, 6:10 p.m., Foxworth and Southwest Marion responded.

Vehicle accident-unknown injuries, 780 Mt. Carmel Church Road, 10:16 p.m., Southwest Marion responded. Friday, May 27 Medical alarm, 155 Lillis Road, 7:07 a.m., Tri-Community responded.

Vehicle accident-unknown injuries, Mississippi 35 S./State Line Road, 3:21 p.m., Southwest Marion responded.

Medical, 703 White Street, 9:32 p.m., Columbia responded. Saturday, May 28 Fire alarm, 84 Quail Run Lane, 12:27 p.m., South Marion responded.

Medical, 208 E. Rankin Street, 3:44 p.m., Columbia responded.

Medical alarm, 1502 Mississippi 586, 7:11 p.m., Foxworth responded.

Medical, 18 H Lane, 8:34 p.m., Foxworth responded. Sunday, May 29 Medical, 427 Expose Road, 2:56 a.m., Tri-Community responded.

Medical alarm, 1115 Carolyn Ave., 8:45 a.m., Columbia responded.

Medical, 1500 Barnes Street, 12:21 p.m., Columbia responded.

Fire alarm, 767 Shiloh Firetower Road, 2:32 p.m., Foxworth responded.

