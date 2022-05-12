The Marion County fire community participated in a bus extrication training hosted by the Mississippi State Fire Academy. The training was held on May 14.

The classroom portion was held at the Columbia Law Enforcement Training Academy. Entrekin Metals donated two school buses, and the group went to their facility to do the hands-on portion of the training.

Those participating in the fire training were, front row, from left, Cecil Mickey, Barron Turnage, James Givens, Logan Singley, Brandon LeBouef, Instructor Donnie Collins, Ray Pittman, Mickey Graham, Roydale Barnes, Tyler Duncan and Wayne Lucky; back row, Dalton Viniard, Forrest Cawley, Henry Patrick, Dawson Delancey, Zachery Peak, Shane Saucier, Chris Rogers, Cade Ramshur, Cole Robbins, Don Moree, Bryson Johnson, Artis Lewis, Timothy Strite and Dewayne Stuckey.

The firefighters learned about hazards and obstacles they may encounter and went through several scenarios to extricate passengers.

Firefighters participating were from the districts of Foxworth, Southwest Marion, South Marion, Tri-Community, Pine Burr and Columbia Fire Department.