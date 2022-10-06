Photo by Beth Riles

The Grove celebrates 30 years of success

Stephanie Herzig, Michael Bradshaw, Anna Evans, Jack Bradshaw and Becky Bradshaw are the family behind the success at The Grove. The 86-bed facility has been in its current location for 30 years.

