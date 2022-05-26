It’s been 10 years since Randall went on his first charity ride. As the years past, he found himself riding all over south Mississippi and Louisiana. He met a number of people along the way. Some of the best conversations that he had was when he was fundraising. People touched him and he had touched others. God blessed him in allowing him to finish all of his rides. He had a lot of help throughout the years. He couldn’t have succeeded without the help of others. He didn’t want to mention any names as he was afraid of leaving out some, but he wanted to thank everyone that had volunteered and donated their time. When asked if this will be his last ride, he always answers by saying, “maybe or maybe not.”

This year’s ride will be a coming home ride.

He's been fundraising for a couple of months now for this year’s ride. The support for his rides has been well. He has raised money for The Children’s Hospital and School for the Blind and Deaf.

If you would like to make a donation, you still have time. He will be at Walmart all day on Saturday, June 25, and Saturday, July 9.

On Saturday, July 2, he will be riding from Slidell, La., to the Columbia City Park. He should be there around 2 p.m.

He invites you all to be there as he finishes his ride to celebrate his 10th year.