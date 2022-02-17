Michael and Pamela Alford opened Second Chance Furnishings and Antiques in October 2021 because, according to Pamela, their house got too full with so many items that could be repurposed for other families. Second Chance is a furniture and antique store that also carries clothes, shoes, appliances, plenty of artwork and more.

The Alfords home is indeed full with four children between them and five foster children. Pamela has been fostering since she was 23, and she and her husband are foster parents in Marion County.

But it wasn’t their family dynamic that warranted the need for a shop.

"This is something my husband always did. He loves junk, and he loves going out looking for the next big deal," Pamela said.

The Alfords buy storage units and from auctions, estate sales, and garage sales. They do accept consignment items but not donations. They sell at auctions as well. They sell in Ruth, Miss. on Mondays, Bassfield on Thursdays, Foxworth on Fridays, and Angie, La. on Saturdays.

"As quick as it comes in, it's gone," Pamela said.

Second Chance offers a 30-day layaway plan for those customers who may need to break payments up into smaller amounts on larger purchases such as furniture.

Second Chance delivers on Mondays and Saturdays within ten miles of the store, which is located at 811 Main St., Suite 25. A fee is charged for delivery over ten miles.

Michael also restores cast iron for a small fee. There is also plenty of cast iron in the shop available for customers.

"He restores cast iron from something you would think could never be used again to looking like brand new," Pamela said.

Pamela is from Columbia, and Michael was born in Louisiana. He was adopted as an infant and brought back to Columbia. The couple continues to reside in Columbia.

Second Chance has all kinds of furniture to pick and choose from.

Second Chance is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. They are closed on Sundays. They can be reached at (601) 447-7855 or pamalerenee817@gmail.com. -