On Thursday, Sept. 22, a section of Mississippi Highway 44 located in Marion County was designated as the "T.L. Wallace Memorial Highway” in honor of Thomas Lavoy Wallace, the founder of T.L. Wallace Construction.

The memorial highway on Mississippi Highway 44 begins at its intersection with Mississippi Highway 13 and extends west to the Pearl River Bridge.

In 1972, Wallace formed T.L. Wallace Construction, which became one of the largest construction companies in the state. The company’s notable projects include the U.S. Highway 90 bridge replacement following Hurricane Katrina, the State Route 463 widening project in Jackson, bridge widening on 12 bridges on Interstate 59 in Pearl River County, dam remediation in Percy Quin State Park in McComb and many others.

“Thomas left an indelible mark on the state of Mississippi, and today, the state fittingly marks his legacy by designating a section of Highway 44 in Marion County as the ‘T.L. Wallace Memorial Highway,’” Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District, said Sept. 22. “I hope that you are inspired each time you see the T.L. Wallace Memorial Highway sign. I hope it encourages you to live life to the fullest, with integrity and a heart of service.”

The ceremony was held at Woodlawn Church in Columbia. Southern Transportation Commissioner Tom King, Ken Morgan, Mississippi House of Representatives; and Austin Morgan, president of T.L. Wallace Construction, were among the distinguished guests who spoke at the dedication ceremony.

During the 2021 Legislative Session, House Bill 424 was signed into law. It designated, “The segment of Mississippi Highway 44 located in Marion County, Mississippi, beginning at its intersection with Mississippi Highway 13 and extending westerly to the Pearl River Bridge, is designated and shall be known as the T.L. Wallace Memorial Highway."

Wallace passed away Dec. 3, 2020.