West Marion Cheer had a large turnout for its mini cheer camp that started June 13 and concluded June 16. The annual mini cheer camp was for children 4 years old through sixth grade. The mini campers participated in cheers, chants, dances, games and created lots of memories, all led by the high school and junior high big buddies.

Each day of cheer was a themed dress up day to enhance the fun at camp. A camp finale was held on the final day with a parent performance to show off the week’s hard work. This year, mini cheerleaders will cheer at West Marion’s first home football game during a pregame performance. West Marion Cheer is led by high school coach Jodi Foxworth and junior high coach Carrie Pounds.

Participating in West Marion’s mini cheer camp last week were, front row, from left, Kylee Pounds, Co-Captain Abby Powell, Captain Natalie Holmes, Kelty Whaley, Kaydance Carter, Zariah Thompson and Sadie Morgan; back row, Daleigh Crozier, Jenna Pounds, Kenzie Martin, Paris Thomson, A’Kayziah Magee and Dylon Pittman.