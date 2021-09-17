Drew Granger, now in his third year in Columbia, is the new head boys and girls soccer coach for the Columbia High and Jr. High Wildcats. He spoke to members of the Columbia Rotary Club on Sept. 7 about his projections for his teams in the upcoming soccer season.

A native of Hazlehurst, Granger graduated high school from Copiah Academy in 2011 and went on to play football all four of his college years at Delta State University before relocating to Hattiesburg to serve in several athletic capacities at the University of Southern Mississippi for three years.

After working the past three years as the outside linebackers coach under head football coach Chip Bilderback, Granger was approached about his soccer coaching abilities.

"They ask me, 'You know soccer, don't you?' I told them I like anything that involves competing and keeping score," Granger said. "Plus, Columbia is such a haven for turning out great young athletes, so I love coaching here."

He's now on the coaching staff and faculty at Jefferson Middle School in Columbia, where he serves as an assistant football coach and the head soccer coach for both the boys and girls teams.

"Most coaches get into the business when they're young and they learn how to coach by getting thrown into the ranks and learn how to run a team," Granger said. "But somehow, I ended up doing things backwards. I did operations first and then ended up coaching."

Columbia is entering their first year in Class 4A, and its district consists of North Pike, South Pike and Lawrence County. This marks the first year for Columbia to have a full senior class of soccer players, meaning players who have played all four of their high school years.

The Columbia soccer program has 40 player spots on each of the boys and girls teams, but the actual rosters currently consist of 22 boys and 25 girls. Granger said he feels like the Columbia players all exhibit a lot of school spirit, and it shows that they enjoy what they do. Last year, one of his players earned a scholarship to William Carey University.

"It's a really big deal for me, personally, to be a part of a kid's life. Mentoring is critical and participating in sports is a great way to reach kids and make a difference for them," Granger said. "I think the opportunity to mold a young person's mind has been a calling from God for me, and I feel very fortunate to be able to do this work."

Since the soccer season ends right about the time when the spring football season begins, Granger said soccer can be used as a great conditioning tool getting his players in shape leading into football.

Local soccer sponsorship continues to be a major community project for the Columbia Rotary Club and, as of the recent sign-up deadline, reports indicated that more than 380 children had registered for this year's season.