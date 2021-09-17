The Columbia Academy Lady Cougar cross country team extended their winning streak to five with big wins in the Park Place Invitational and the Forerunner Challenge. Meanwhile the boys squad continues to make steady improvements.

After competing in three early season 2-mile meets the, CA cross country teams ran in their first 5K meet on Sept. 7 in the Park Place Invitational in Magee.

The Lady Cougars continue to roll as they dominated the meet with a 47-point victory over the defending 4A champion, Simpson Academy. CA took the top three spots while placing six runners in the Top 10. Team captain Natalie Ragan finished first for her first individual win in her seven-year career. She posted a time of 21:21 for a personal record in becoming only the second Lady Cougar to notch an individual win. Charlee Brees Franks was a close second, followed by Madelyn McKenzie in third. Macy Robertson finished seventh with a personal record of 22:05. Blair Pounds finished eighth and Briley Speights 10th.

The boys finished in sixth place in a strong field of 12 complete teams. The Cougars had three runners finish in the Top 25. Team captain Casey Haddox led the Cougars in fifth place with a time of 19:07 for a personal record. Jessie Harvey finished 21st with a personal record, followed by Jaxson Speights in 25th.

“I’ve coached some awesome boys teams, including seven state championship teams, but I believe these young men are the most determined group I’ve ever had. If they stay healthy, they may surprise some people,” coach Duane Powell said. “They have already surprised me.”

On Monday, the Lady Cougars made it five in a row in the Forerunner Challenge at Petal River Park. On an extremely muddy course, and with their No. 1 runner (Franks) out sick, the Lady Cougars slipped and slid their way to a fifth consecutive victory. They placed five runners in the Top 12 for the win. Robertson finished second to lead the team with Ragan in third, followed by Pounds in seventh, Briley Speights in 10th and McKenzie in 12th.

“This was the worst course conditions I’ve seen in my 15 years of coaching,” Powell said. “It’s normally a fast course, and we had hoped for several personal records. However, a steady downpour of rain turned the race into a mud run. Most of our runners fell at least once and some several times. It was great to get the win, but I’m more thankful that we didn’t have any serious injuries. To push through and come out on top without Franks shows me just how determined and tough these girls are.”

The Lady Cougars are currently ranked No. 4 in the state out of 111 public and private schools that have competed so far this season. Jackson Prep, a 6A school at No. 2, is the only MAIS school ranked higher than CA.

“I would have never dreamed our girls would be undefeated five races deep into the season,” Powell said. “However, the championship is what we’re after, and we’re going to work harder than ever to achieve that goal.”

The Cougars did an awesome job placing four runners in the Top 15 to finish second for their best finish of the season. They were led by Haddox in fourth followed by Jaxson Speights in 11th, Harvey in 13th and Braden Ladd in 15th.

“These boys continue to surprise me with their grit and determination,” Powell said. “I told them at our first team meeting I thought we were probably a year away from a shot at the Championship. Then I challenged them to prove me wrong. It’s still a long shot at this point, but I could be eating my words. That would be a very tasty meal.”

The CA sixth graders competed in the elementary division 2-mile race and easily finished first with four runners in the Top 10. Mendi Stringer finished third, followed by Emmi Burrell in fourth, Bryleigh Robertson in fifth and Ainsley Armstrong in seventh.

“I couldn’t be prouder of these kids. They are all extremely hard workers, and they know how to apply that work on the race course. We still have a little problem with pacing and form, but that will come,” Powell said.

Heidi Faith Harvey, a fifth-grader at New Hope Community Christian School, ran unattached, and finished second in the elementary division with an awesome time of 14:28. She will join the Lady Cougars next year.

The CA cross country teams compete in the MRA Invitational in Clinton Monday.