Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at Grace Landmark Missionary Baptist Church for Doris Jean King, 66, of Columbia, who died on Saturday, Oct. 16, at her residence. Burial followed in Grace Landmark Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Rick Clark and Bro. Robert Cole officiated at the services. Visitation was held from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19, and from 9 a.m. until the time of the services on Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Grace Landmark Missionary Baptist Church.

She worked as a manager with Fred’s Dollar Store and Dirt Cheap and loved spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. She was a dedicated Baptist and enjoyed watching TV programs and listening to music. She was loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, E.L. Broom and Doris Sylvest Broom, and brother, Guy Lavern “Fuzzy” Broom.

Survivors include her daughter, LeAnn Wise (Scooter) of Columbia; two sons, Brent King (Lori) and Wayne King (Missi), both of Columbia; sister, Darnell Holmes of Columbia; two brothers, Darrell Broom (Diane) of Tylertown and Raymond Broom of Columbia; her longtime devoted friend, Doyle Cox of Columbia; six grandchildren, Cody King, Abby King, Katelyn Morris, Mackenzie Wise, Jordan Hatten and Hunter Wise; two great-grandchildren, Lakynn Hatten and Everly Hatten, and a host of extended family and friends.

Pallbearers were Raymond Broom, Darrell Broom, Scooter Wise, Hunter Wise, Jason Johnson and Cody King. Honorary pallbearer was Brett Broom.

Colonial Funeral Home in Columbia was entrusted with arrangements.