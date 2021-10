Graveside services were held at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at Calvary Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Mize for Edna Lucille Austin, 87, of Columbia, who died on Saturday, Oct. 23, at her residence. Burial followed in Calvary Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Hilton Edward Austin officiated at the services. Visitation was held from noon until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26, at Hathorn Funeral Home.

Hathorn Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.