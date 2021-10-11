Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Colonial Funeral Home for Hazel J. Pope, 90, of Columbia, who died on Sunday, Oct. 24. Burial followed in Woodlawn Cemetery. Rev. Tom Thurman officiated at the services. Visitation was held from 11 a.m. until the time of the services on Thursday, Oct. 28, at Colonial Funeral Home.

She was born in the Improve community and has remained a lifelong resident of Marion County. Mrs. Hazel will be remembered as a strong and generous woman who was in business for four decades at Tower Loan, Columbia Bank and Trustmark Bank. She was protective of her extended family who is comforted that she now rests in Christ’s Grace.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James W. Pope; parents, William Johnson and Margie Kendrick Johnson, and eight sisters, Alvilda Fletcher, Erselle Brasell, Mary Thompson, Billie Applewhite, Bobbie Robinson, Quinnie “Punk” Sinclair, Olga “Pete” Dease and Betty Mae Cook.

Survivors include her sister, Emma Jerrye Lamousin, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were Richard Maliden, Michael Thompson, Mary Ann Thompson, John Michael Buckley, Billy Robinson, Barron Sinclair and Neil Sinclair.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the Pope family on the Colonial Funeral Home website at: www.colonialfuneralhomes-ms.com.

