Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Woodlawn Cemetery for Jabez "Cookie" Loren Cook Jr., 77, of Columbia, who died on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Bro. Reed Houston officiated at the services. Visitation was held from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, at Hathorn Funeral Home.

As a lifetime resident of Marion County, he knew or was known by many Marion Countians because of his long association with the public. While in High School at Hub, he drove a school bus. In the 70’s, he ran Hub Grocery, established by his grandparents in the Hub Community. He was a longtime employee with Gulf Oil. He managed the woodyard at South Gate Timber in Columbia as well as owned and operated the Dixie Gas Station on Broad Street. He later worked at Columbia Training School until retirement. He was an avid outdoorsman. He loved his sons and grandchildren immensely. He will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew him.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jabez Cook Sr.; mother, Dorothy Cook.

Survivors include his two sons, John Cook (Danielle) and Tanner Cook; three grandsons, Duncan Cook, Dawson Cook and Devin Cook, and one sister, Rebecca “Beckie” Ann Cook.

Pallbearers were John Cook, Tanner Cook, Joey McCrystal, Mike Herring, Randy Duncan, Jimmy McKenzie, Jason Brumfield and Kyle Dykes. Honorary pallbearers were Joe Donald Cook, Freddie Coker, Lonnie Ward and Sebe Dale Jr.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Deer Association and also Ducks Unlimited.

