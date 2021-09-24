Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Rocky Branch Baptist Church for Nancy B. Lang, 67, of Columbia, who died on Sunday, Sept. 5, in Meridian. Burial followed in Rocky Branch Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Robert Arinder officiated at the services. Visitation was held from 10 a.m. until the time of the services on Wednesday, Sept. 8, at Rocky Branch Baptist Church.

She was primarily a homemaker and volunteered with various organizations including Girl Scouts, Red Cross and Columbia Presbyterian Kindergarten. She was faithfully active with the Civitan Camp where she also volunteered. She loved to attend youth sport games to watch the kids and was a member of Rocky Branch Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Merwin B. Moore and Nancy Russum Moore, and brother, Charles Russum Moore.

Survivors include her husband, Kirby Lang of Columbia; two sisters, Jane Middleton (Larry) and Mimi DeOrnellas (Leo), both of Columbia; brother, Merwin Blanchard Moore III (Dana) of Mountain Home, Ark., and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.

