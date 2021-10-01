A private family graveside service was held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Woodlawn Cemetery for Patricia Ann Stewart, 89, of Columbia, who died on Thursday, Sept. 30, at her residence. Rev. David Young officiated the service. Mark Fite provided special music.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Benny W. Stewart; parents, Charles and Quida McKenzie Simmons; brother, John J. Simmons, and sister, Margie Brett.

Survivors include her four sons, George Stewart of Columbia, Robert Stewart and Joseph Stewart, both of Gautier and Steve Stewart (Daphne) of Tomball, Texas; one daughter, Barbara Ann Stewart of Columbia; four grandchildren, Nicole Puerta (Eddie) and Natalie Ann Stewart, both of Tomball, Texas, Elizabeth Cady Lowman (Nicolas) of Spring Hill, Tenn., and Patricia Celess Stewart of Gautier; and three great-grandchildren, Havana Puerta of Tomball, Texas, and Crawford Stewart Lowman and Lauren Elizabeth Lowman, both of Spring Hill, Tenn.

Pallbearers were Michael Brett, Chance Brett, Wendall Hammond, Mike White, Nicolas Lowman and Eddie Puerta.

Hathorn Funeral Home in Columbia was in charge of the arrangements.