Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association employees are closly watching Tropical Storm Ida as it continues its trek in the Gulf.

“We are keeping a close eye on Ida’s storm path and are prepared for any outages that may be caused by this storm. Our line crews have been alerted and will be ready to respond as needed,” Matthew Ware, CEO/general manager said.

During large-scale outages crews check substations first for damage, and then work outward along major power lines to restore service to the greatest number of consumers as quickly as possible. In addition, all PRVEPA employees are subject to being called for emergency duty to speed restoration of service to our members, according to the company’s press release Friday morning.

The power association wants to remind everyone to be prepared:

Have a storm kit ready to go, that includes a flashlight, extra batteries and a radio. Other things to include are: toiletries, first aid kit, water and non-perishable food and medications;

Keep freezer and refrigerator doors closed during the time you’re without electric service. This help preserve food;

Fill bathtubs with extra water;

Plan an evacuation route, if necessary. Contact local authorities for information about evacuation routes and shelters;

Unplug appliances and electronic equipment;

Bring outdoor furniture inside.

In addition, the press release advises:

Treat all downed power lines as energized. Beware of lines hidden among debris;

Never plug in or use electrical appliances or devices while standing in water or on a damp surface;

Prevent generator back feed. Plug appliances directly into the generator. Keep the generator in an open area to reduce carbon monoxide emissions.

Updates will be released as new information is available.