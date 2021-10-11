First Southern Bank employees (photo above), from left, Trenton Yawn, loan officer, Sandy Hutson, mortgage originator, and Dawn Baughman, mortgage lender, staff a booth at the annual Marion County College and Career Fair on Tuesday at the Columbia Expo Center Picking up banking information are Columbia High juniors, Kathlynn Davis, right, and Peyton Duncan. (Photo below), Katangelia Tenner, left, director of admissions at Alcorn State University, distributes campus and admissions literature to Columbia High juniors, Kelis Foxworth, center, and Deondra Hall, right. | Photos by Danny O'Fallon

Columbia High juniors (photo above), from left, Mary Willis, Taylor Graves and Ruby Mata, collect Navy recruitment information and promotional goodies at the U.S. Navy booth, staffed by Navy Petty Officers Brown, right, and Hendricks. (Photo below) several hundred local high school students descended on the Expo Center to participate in the annual fair that featured a multitude of assorted vendors offering a wide range of career opportunities including education, finance, industry, military, commercial and retail business. | Photos by Danny O'Fallon