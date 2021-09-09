Seventh Grade Maid:

Miss McKenzie Shae Stringer

McKenzie is the daughter of Robbie and Amy Stringer. She is the granddaughter of Danny and Pat Ryals, Keith Stringer and Kim Thomas, and the great-granddaughter of Ralph and Perry Stogner.

McKenzie resides in Foxworth and attends Carson Springs Baptist Church.

McKenzie has been a student at West Marion since kindergarten. She is a member of the junior high cheer squad and a member of the junior varsity softball team.

McKenzie enjoys spending time with family and friends. She also enjoys reading her Bible, drawing and playing travel softball with Southern Heat 14U.

McKenzie’s favorite Bible verse is Ephesians 3:20, “Now to him who is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine, according to his power that is at work within us.”

Although McKenzie has several years before she attends college, she would like to study cosmetology.

Eighth Grade Maid:

Miss Gracie Lane Odom

Gracie is the daughter of Cory and Kayla Odom. She is the granddaughter of Danny and Sherry Odom and Derry and Cathy Dunaway. She is also the great-granddaughter of Hilton and Ruby Holmes.

Gracie resides in the Morgantown community and attends Morgantown Church Of God. She is involved in Reach Student Ministries and the Charge Drama Team.

Gracie has been a student at West Marion since kindergarten. She is a member of the Jr. High Beta Club. She is also a member of the Lady Trojans Softball and Volleyball Teams. Gracie received the All-District award and the Columbian-Progress Breakout Star for softball last year.

Gracie enjoys spending time with her family and friends. When she's not practicing softball or volleyball, she enjoys watching Netflix, shopping and just hanging out with friends.

Gracie's favorite Bible verse is Philippians 4:13, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”

Upon graduation, Gracie plans to attend Southwest Mississippi Community College, where she hopes to continue her softball journey and complete two years of prerequisites before attending the University of Southern Mississippi where she hopes to major in physical therapy.

Freshman Maid:

Miss Skyla Lee Jones

Skyla is the daughter of Chris and Kim Jones and is the granddaughter of Rick and Dot Jones and Linda and the late Donald Williams.

Skyla resides in the Kokomo community and attends Kokomo Baptist Church where she is an active member of the youth group and church choir.

Skyla has been a student at West Marion since kindergarten. She has been a member of the show choir, New Era, since her 7th grade year, and is also a member of the archery team which won West Marion’s first ever state championship this past school year. She was recently elected to represent her class on the student council.

Skyla enjoys spending her free time with her family and her best friends. She also enjoys singing, dancing, kayaking, cooking, baking and painting.

Skyla’s favorite Bible verse is Jeremiah 29:11, “‘For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you a hope and future.’”

Upon graduation, Skyla plans to attend Jones College and hopes to be selected for Jones on Stage. She plans to complete prerequisite courses before gaining acceptance into Duke University’s School of Medicine and pursuing a career as a surgeon.

Sophomore Maid:

Miss Rianna Marie Fortenberry

Rianna is the daughter of Roxanne Rowley Hitt and Jeremy Fortenberry. She is the granddaughter of Betty and William Rowley, Susan Sanford and Greg Fortenberry.

Rianna resides in the Foxworth community and attends Life Church where she is a member of the youth group.

Rianna has been a student at West Marion since the third grade, and is a current member of the archery team.

Rianna enjoys online shopping, riding her side by side, and hanging around in parking lots with her friends.

Rianna’s favorite Bible verse is Matthew 11:28, “Come to me, all who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.”

Upon graduation Rianna plans to attend the University of Southern Mississippi to pursue her bachelor’s degree in nursing with the goal to become a travel nurse.

Junior Maid: Miss Bailey Nicole Yancey

Bailey is the daughter of Chad Yancey and Penny Beach. She is the granddaughter of Darrell and Debbie Pounds and EJ and Penny Beach.

Bailey resides in the New Hope community and is a member of the Morgantown Church of God.

Bailey has attended West Marion since kindergarten. She is a water girl for the Trojan’s football team. She has been on the principal’s list since elementary.

Bailey enjoys spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoys painting and helping her grandparents.

Bailey's favorite Bible verse is Isiah 43:2, “‘When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and when you pass through the rivers, they will not sweep over you. When you walk through the fire, you will not be burned; the flames will not set you ablaze.’”

Upon graduation, Bailey plans to attend Jones College, where she will complete two years of cosmetology school. Bailey has plans to open her own salon one day.

Senior Maid:

Miss Samaria Anyla Pittman

Samaria is the daughter of Samantha Pittman and Kendrell Dillon. She is the granddaughter of Billy Ray Pittman and Essie Barnes.

Samaria resides in the New Hope community and attends Living Word Church where she is a member of the Living Word Adult Choir.

Samaria has been a student at West Marion since 10th grade. She is a member of Future Christian Athletes and is the captain of both the Lady Trojans basketball and softball teams.

Samaria enjoys spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoys singing, playing sports and debating with Coach Newsome.

Samaria’s favorite Bible verse is Isaiah 41:10, “So do not fear for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.”

Upon graduation, Samaria plans to attend Pearl River Community College where she will complete two years of prerequisites before attending University of Southern Mississippi where she will major in mathematics and minor in secondary education.

Football Maid:

Miss Jaliyah Tynisia Brooks

Jaliyah is the Daughter of the late Latenar Varnado-Martin and JT Brooks. She is the Granddaughter of Calvin and Abigail Ezell-Fountain and JT and Ella Collins-Brooks.

Jaliyah resides in the Foxworth community and attends 1st Mount Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. She is an active member of the Children and Young Adult Choir and she is the Usher Board Secretary.

Jaliyah has been a student at West Marion for eight years. As far as her academic achievement, she is a part of the National Honor Society, HOSA-Future Health Professionals, Beta Club, Mu Alpha Theta, National Society of High School Scholars, and has previously received the highest average award for AP Literature. For her athletic achievements, she plays basketball for the Lady Trojans Varsity team, she is a statistician for the Lady Trojans Volleyball team, a member of the Diamond Girls for the Trojan baseball team, she is a cheerleader, being awarded Most Spirited Cheerleader last year, and she was awarded the Most School Spirit by her fellow classmates this year. Jaliyah also attends the meetings for Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Jaliyah enjoys having sleepovers and late night car talks with her two best buds. She also enjoys going to church with her granny and pawpaw, reading the Bible with her boyfriend, attending practice with her fellow cheerleaders, going out to eat with her aunt and joking with Coach Newsome.

Jaliyah's favorite Bible verse is Romans 12:12, “Be joyful because you have hope. Be patient when trouble comes. Pray at all times.”

Upon graduation, Jaliyah Plans to attend Jones College to complete the remainder of her prerequisites before attending Xavier University, where she will major in pre-dentistry and minor in psychology to pursue a career as an orthodontist.

Maid of Honor:

Miss Asia Alicia Thomas

Asia is the daughter of Reginald and Louise Thomas. She is the granddaughter of the late Mary- Alicie and Chesterfield Conerly and the late Gladic and Milton Thomas.

Asia resides in the Lampton Community where she attends Friendship Baptist Church.

Asia has been a student at West Marion since kindergarten. She was previously elected sophomore maid. She is a member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Mu Alpha Theta. Asia has been a member of the Lady Trojans basketball team for six years. Asia is also on the tennis team and is a member of the color guard.

During Asia’s free time, she enjoys working, playing pick-up games, and spending time with her parents, siblings, Wendy's crew, player 1 and 2 and her dogs.

Asia’s favorite Bible verse is 2 Timothy 4:7, “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept my faith.”

Asia’s favorite quote is “see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil.” A few of Asia’s favorite sayings are , “My crew. Let’s go,” “I know that’s for real,” and “Uh oh! Now they are mad at me.”

Upon graduation, Asia plans to attend Texas Southern University in Houston, Texas, where she will complete four years hoping to major in business.

Homecoming Queen:

Miss Kassidy Jordan Kessler

Kassidy is the daughter of Jason and Misty Kessler. She is the granddaughter of Cathy Blackwell and the late Ronald Blackwell, Wiley and Cyndy Miller, Gail Kessler and A.J. Kessler.

Kassidy resides in the New Hope community and attends Kokomo Baptist Church where she is an active member of the Youth Group and church choir. She also assists with Vacation Bible School every summer.

Kassidy has attended West Marion since kindergarten. She is a member of National Honor Society, Beta Club, Mu Alpha Theta and Student Council, where she currently serves as Student Body President. She is an active member of First Priority and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Kassidy was voted Most Talented for the 2021-2022 school year. She was voted class favorite in seventh grade and class beauty her eighth grade year. She has been a Trojan cheerleader for six years where she is serving as varsity cheer captain this year. She was chosen “Most Valuable Cheerleader” her freshman year. Kassidy is also a Diamond Girl for the Trojan baseball team.

Kassidy enjoys tumbling, traveling, singing, spending time with family and friends, but most of all cheering on those Trojans!

Her favorite bible verse is Proverbs 16:24, “Kind words are like honey, sweet to the soul and healing to the bones.”

Upon graduation Kassidy plans to attend college and major in nursing.