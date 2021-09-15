Submitted to The C-P

History was made when the newly-built Walter Payton Field at Gardner Stadium opened last week. Thursday evening the Columbia School District honored the legacy of NFL Hall of Famer, and Columbia High School running back, Walter Payton, with the Payton family and former teammates in attendance. Teammates from Columbia High School, Jackson State University and the NFL came to pay tribute to the outstanding person that Walter Payton was both on and off the field.

Payton’s legacy includes having record-breaking careers at Jackson State University and the Chicago Bears.

He broke the NFL record for most rushing yards and played on the 1986 Super Bowl winning Chicago Bears. For his humanitarian efforts, the NFL named its Man of the Year after him.

Walter’s brother, Eddie Payton, also a high school football standout from Columbia and JSU, believes that his brother is the best person for whom the new state-of-the-art field at Gardner Stadium should be named. He was a featured speaker at the ceremony.

“Because of what he did as an athlete and the way he carried himself as a man was emblematic of what Columbia teaches their young people,” Eddie Payton said. “You know I wouldn’t want to have been brought up in any town other than Columbia, Mississippi.”

Walter’s and Eddie’s sister, Pam Curry, was also on hand to join her brother in cutting the ribbon for the opening ceremony. Bud Holmes, the long-time agent of both Payton brothers, attended along with many of their teammates he represented during their time in professional football. Robert Brazile, a fellow NFL Hall of Fame inductee who played with the Houston Oilers, shared how much this group of teammates and friends enjoy getting together, especially having an opportunity to honor their special friend.

“His legacy and the hard work that he put on the field and off the field will always be cherished in this little spot down here in Columbia,” said Brazile.

Columbia School Superintendent Jason Harris thanked the many people who helped make this vision a reality.

“We would like to dedicate this field to all the athletes, musicians, alumni, leaders, and educators who walked, ran, or played on these grounds in the past. We also dedicate this, our own field of dreams, to everyone who will step foot on this playing field and everyone who will cheer them on in the stands from this day forth," Harris said. "This is more than a stadium, a playing field, or a set of bleachers. It is a place where we can all gather as the community of Columbia, Mississippi. To quote the great Walter Payton, 'We are stronger together than we are alone.' May this forever be a place that brings us together.”

Other speakers for the opening ceremony were: Architect Jamie Wier, Coach Chip Bilderback, Coach Charles Boston, who was a high school coach and mentor to both Walter and Eddie Payton, Matt Pace of Codaray Construction, Mitchell Williams with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Rep. Ken Morgan, Sen. Angela Hill, and Mayor Justin McKenzie. A short documentary made by the Columbia High School broadcast journalism class, featuring clips of Walter Payton and interviews with Eddie Payton and Coach Boston, was played on the stadium's new jumbotron.

Jamie Wier, architect with Wier Boerner Allin Architecture, pointed out the architectural attributes that pay homage to Payton and Soldier Field in Chicago. The bronze sculpture of Walter Payton, created by nationally recognized artist and Columbia resident Ben Watts, is now featured prominently at the main entrance of the new stadium.

The late Joe Owens, who played professionally for the Saints, the Chargers, and the Oilers, was represented by his wife, Burtaniel “Tangie” Owens, and their son and daughter-in-law, Derrick and Latashia Owens. Also attending was Mike Landrum, who played for Columbia High School and the Atlanta Falcons.

“The opening of the new Walter Payton field was certainly a surreal event. Columbia Schools hold a special place in the heart our family and to be able to witness such a momentous occasion was a day that will not be forgotten. The excitement, the atmosphere, the energy, and the sense of unity was palpable,” Rene Dungan said, who is a member of the Columbia School District Board of Trustees. “Looking across the stadium and field, my thoughts for the hope and future of all current and future Wildcats made me proud to live in such a wonderful community. Go Wildcats!”

Friday night, Sept. 10, the Columbia High School Wildcats played its first game on Walter Payton Field against the Petal High School Panthers in front of a record crowd.